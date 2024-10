Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Packers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

With the Rams on bye Week 6, Kupp's next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Oct. 20 against the Raiders. In the continued absences of both Kupp and Puka Nacua (IR, knee), Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson (groin) are slated to lead the Rams' WR corps versus Green Bay this weekend.