Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Kupp headshot

Cooper Kupp News: Bounces back in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Kupp recorded five receptions on eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Kupp was overshadowed by Puka Nacua's 162-yard performance, but he had a solid showing of his own while operating as the Rams' big-play threat. He had long receptions of 37 and 24 yards and also found the end zone on a 17-yard reception late in the third quarter. After combining to record only 77 yards across his last two games, this was a needed bounceback performance for Kupp, though he is still clearly operating behind Nacua as the number two option in the passing game.

Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now