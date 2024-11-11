Cooper Kupp News: Clean receiving performance Monday

Kupp hauled in all seven of his targets for 80 yards in Monday's 23-15 loss to Miami.

Kupp turned in another efficient effort starting alongside fellow star wideout Puka Nacua. The 31-year-old Kupp continues to be the definition of consistency as he enters the later stages of his career, producing usable fantasy lines in four out of his five healthy appearances this season. Managers should continue starting Kupp with confidence as the Rams prepare to take on the Patriots in Week 11.