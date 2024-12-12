Fantasy Football
Cooper Kupp headshot

Cooper Kupp News: Comes up empty on three targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 10:31pm

Kupp failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

The wet conditions certainly played a role, but seeing Kupp finish without a catch for the first time since Week 10 of the 2019 season and second time in his career still was shocking, not to mention especially ill-timed from a fantasy perspective. Kupp had entered Thursday with at least 60 receiving yards in five of the previous six games, and he'll naturally have nowhere to go but up in a Week 16 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.

