Cooper Kupp News: Cut by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 6:11pm

The Rams will release Kupp on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Unable to find a trade partner, the Rams will instead make Kupp a free agent right at the start of the new league year. He'll likely have plenty of suitors, with Peter Schrager of FOX Sports already reporting that at least three teams are interested in Kupp. He's never averaged less than 57.9 yards per game over the course of a season, but Kupp missed at least five games each of the past three seasons and finished 2024 with career lows for yards per catch (10.6) and yards per target (7.1). He'll turn 32 years old in June, making it unlikely that his next contract contains any guaranteed money beyond 2025 or 2026.

