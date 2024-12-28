Cooper Kupp News: Disappears again

Kupp recorded one reception on three targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals.

Kupp's one reception was pivotal to the Rams' win, as it helped set up their only touchdown of the game. However, the performance continued his recent slide in production, as he has now been held below 30 receiving yards in four of his last five games. Kupp hasn't been on the injury report since returning from an ankle injury in Week 8, making his recent disappearance from the offense particularly baffling.