Cooper Kupp News: Five catches in return

Kupp (ankle) brought in five of eight targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Kupp was second to fellow returnee Puka Nacua (knee) across the board in his receiving line, but the former was the only one of the two to find the end zone. Kupp recorded a seven-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, the second score of his injury-shortened campaign. Provided trade rumors that have been circulating about Kupp prove inaccurate, the veteran wideout should once again be in for a key role during a Week 9 road matchup against the division-rival Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 3.