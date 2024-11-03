Fantasy Football
Cooper Kupp News: Goes for 11-104-0 on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 1:53pm

Kupp corralled 11 of 14 targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Seahawks.

Kupp went for 5-51-1 in his return from an ankle injury last week, and he improved on those totals with Sunday's 11-catch effort. The 31-year-old survived trade rumors in recent weeks to remain Matthew Stafford's favorite target in a tight victory. Fellow starter Puka Nacua was ejected from Sunday's tilt in the first half, but both receivers figure to be available for a Monday Night Football matchup against Miami in Week 10.

