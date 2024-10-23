Cooper Kupp News: No injury designation for TNF

Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It's not exactly a surprise given that the Rams listed Kupp as a full practice participant after holding walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday. He maintained the designation for Wednesday's actual practice and now has clearance to play for the first time since Week 2. Fellow Rams wideout Puka Nacua (knee) is listed as questionable, while rookie receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) is ruled out.