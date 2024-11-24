Cooper Kupp News: Notches fifth TD on SNF

Kupp hauled in eight of 11 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Fellow wideout Puka Nacua (9-117-0) led the Rams in all receiving categories, but it was Kupp who cashed in one of two passing touchdowns for Los Angeles. The MVP of Super Bowl LVI is now up to five touchdowns in seven healthy games this season. Kupp and Nacua should continue complementing each other as star teammates when the Rams visit the Saints next Sunday.