Kupp was the surprise leader for the Seahawks in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with his totals in both the first and third category also serving as game-high figures. The veteran wideout saw an elevated role partly due to the heavy defensive attention Jaxon Smith-Njigba received from Patriots shutdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez, as well as the fact Smith-Njigba exited the game for a spell in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Kupp ultimately played a key part in securing his second career Super Bowl win, and he's likely to continue in a complementary role in 2026 as he enters the second year of his three-year deal with Seattle.