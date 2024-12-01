Cooper Kupp News: Rare dud in road win

Kupp caught three of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Kupp was shut down by the Saints' defense Sunday, producing the worst stat line of his 2024 campaign. The star wideout simply deferred to Puka Nacua (5-56-1) and Kyren Williams (15-104-1) in Sunday's tightly-contested victory. Kupp should be hungry for targets in a game that might require more points to win against Buffalo next Sunday.