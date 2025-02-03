Cooper Kupp News: Says team plans to trade him

Kupp announced Monday evening that the Rams informed him they will be looking to trade him in the immediate future.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp wrote Monday. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA." He said after the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Eagles that he planned to continue his playing career, but it always felt like it was headed this direction, with the Rams and Kupp parting ways. Kupp turns 32 years old in June and is coming off an extremely slow finish to the 2024 season, one in which he was clearly overtaken as the Rams' WR1 by Puka Nacua. Kupp has two years left on his current contract, one that is set to pay him $12.5 million and $14.85 million salaries the next two seasons. It may be a difficult contract to move, but the acquiring team would likely look to restructure Kupp's deal. The Rams may envision Jordan Whittington as Kupp's much cheaper replacement out of the slot.