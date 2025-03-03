Cooper Kupp News: Still likely to be traded or cut

Kupp remains unlikely to stay with the Rams for 2025, SI.com's Albert Breer reports.

There was some thought Kupp and Matthew Stafford would both be traded/released and move on to the same team. Stafford instead signed a new contract, but that apparently doesn't mean Kupp will do the same, as the Rams are hoping to free up cap space and may envision Jordan Whittington quickly becoming an effective replacement in the slot. Kupp will turn 32 in June and has two years remaining on his contract, with the remaining on-guaranteed money consisting of a $12.5 million base salary in 2025, a $14.85 million base salary in 2026 and a $5 million roster bonus in 2026. Given his age and recent injury troubles, Kupp is unlikely to attract much trade interest without a pay cut, which means he'd probably be better off if the Rams simply released him before the start of the new league year and allowed him to hit the open market at a time when numerous teams have a need at his position as well as plenty of cap space. If a trade happens instead, it'll likely be for a late draft pick.