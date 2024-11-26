Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cooper Rush headshot

Cooper Rush Injury: Remains limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Rush (knee) remained limited in Tuesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Rush is dealing with some knee soreness, but expectations are he will be able to play Thursday against the Giants. Rush is coming off a solid Week 12 performance against the Commanders, when he completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He gets another softer matchup against a Giants defense that is 19th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and has only intercepted one pass all season.

Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now