Cooper Rush Injury: Remains limited Tuesday

Rush (knee) remained limited in Tuesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Rush is dealing with some knee soreness, but expectations are he will be able to play Thursday against the Giants. Rush is coming off a solid Week 12 performance against the Commanders, when he completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He gets another softer matchup against a Giants defense that is 19th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and has only intercepted one pass all season.