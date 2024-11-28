Cooper Rush News: Limits mistakes on Thanksgiving

Rush completed 21 of 36 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Thursday's 27-20 win over the Giants. He added five rushes for zero yards.

Rush wasn't asked to do much, as the Cowboys cashed in a pick-six and also scored on a short field to begin the third quarter. As a result, Rush didn't have to be aggressive in pushing the ball down the field, but he didn't turn the ball over and didn't take a sack to keep the Cowboys' offense on schedule. His 5.4 yards per attempt weren't inspiring, but he did throw for at least one touchdown for the third time in his four starts this season. Rush will likely have to be more aggressive in a Week 14 matchup against Cincinnati, which could lead to a better stat line.