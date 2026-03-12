Cooper Rush headshot

Cooper Rush News: Out in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:10am

Rush was released by the Ravens on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Despite signing a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, the team has decided to move on from Rush after just one season. The 32-year-old made four appearances (two starts) during his lone season in Baltimore, completing 34 of 52 pass attempts for 303 yards and four interceptions. Now a free agent, Rush could land a backup quarterback role elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Cooper Rush
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Rush See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Rush See More
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
75 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 8
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
137 days ago
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8
NFL
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8
Author Image
Eric Timm
138 days ago
DraftKings NFL Week 8: Top Picks and Lineup Strategy
NFL
DraftKings NFL Week 8: Top Picks and Lineup Strategy
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
139 days ago