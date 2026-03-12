Cooper Rush News: Out in Baltimore

Rush was released by the Ravens on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Despite signing a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, the team has decided to move on from Rush after just one season. The 32-year-old made four appearances (two starts) during his lone season in Baltimore, completing 34 of 52 pass attempts for 303 yards and four interceptions. Now a free agent, Rush could land a backup quarterback role elsewhere for the 2026 season.