Cooper Rush News: Produces solid numbers in win

Rush completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and netted one yard on four rushes in the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Rush was able to put together a successful, turnover-free encore to his season-high 354-yard tally on Monday night against the Texans, posting his first multi-TD tally in the process. The veteran backup connected for both of his scoring tosses in the second half, hitting Jalen Tolbert (six yards) and Luke Schoonmaker (22 yards) with end-zone strikes in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Rush may be settling into a rhythm now that he's gotten a few games under his belt, and he'll head into a Week 13 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants with momentum on his side.