Cooper Rush News: Struggles in first 2024 start

Rush completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 45 yards while rushing twice for two yards and two lost fumbles in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Rush failed to move the ball on offense much at all against Philadelphia before mercifully being replaced late in the blowout loss. The veteran backup has had success in place of an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring) in the past, but Sunday's dud did not fall into that category of performances. Trey Lance didn't fare much better in his brief appearance, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the backups switch roles against the Texans in Week 11 for Monday Night Football.