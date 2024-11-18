Cooper Rush News: Throws for 354 yards in loss

Rush completed 32 of 55 pass attempts for 354 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking two carries for as many yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Rush wound up piling up enough numbers to serve as a formidable bye week replacement off waivers, despite the one-sided nature of Monday's primetime matchup. The veteran backup did throw an interception while seeing multiple balls bounce off of Houston defenders' hands, which could have derailed his night from a fantasy standpoint. Rush's two fumbles were secured by either himself or a teammate, resulting in a shaky but passable showing. Assuming Dallas keeps Rush under center for Sunday's tilt against Washington, he should check in at the bottom-third of fantasy QB rankings for Week 12.