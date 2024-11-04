Cooper Rush News: Will start against Philadelphia

With Dak Prescott (hamstring) sidelined, coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Rush will start Week 10 against the Eagles next Sunday, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

"We have great confidence in Cooper," McCarthy said. Rush has been Prescott's backup all season, but it was unclear if Dallas would start Rush or turn to Trey Lance. In relief of Prescott on Sunday against the Falcons, Rush completed 13 of 25 passes (52 percent) for 115 yards and one touchdown, averaging a minuscule 4.6 yards per attempt. Rush won't be a recommended fantasy starter outside of deeper two-quarterback formats.