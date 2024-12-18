Fantasy Football
Cor'Dale Flott

Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 1:22pm

Flott (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The third-year corner from LSU was sidelined for the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens due to a quadriceps injury, so Wednesday's limited session could be a step toward returning to the field. Flott's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 16, when the Giants face the Falcons.

Cor'Dale Flott
New York Giants
More Stats & News
