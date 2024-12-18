Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Limited Wednesday

Flott (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The third-year corner from LSU was sidelined for the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens due to a quadriceps injury, so Wednesday's limited session could be a step toward returning to the field. Flott's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 16, when the Giants face the Falcons.