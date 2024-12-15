Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Not playing Week 15

Flott (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's battle against Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was active despite the quad injury last Sunday against the Saints, but he didn't end up seeing the field. The third-year cornerback continues to be bothered by the issue and won't suit up versus the Ravens. Deonte Banks (ribs) is also inactive Sunday, so Adoree' Jackson and Art Green will likely handle cornerback duties against Baltimore.