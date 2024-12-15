Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cor'Dale Flott headshot

Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Not playing Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Flott (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's battle against Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was active despite the quad injury last Sunday against the Saints, but he didn't end up seeing the field. The third-year cornerback continues to be bothered by the issue and won't suit up versus the Ravens. Deonte Banks (ribs) is also inactive Sunday, so Adoree' Jackson and Art Green will likely handle cornerback duties against Baltimore.

Cor'Dale Flott
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now