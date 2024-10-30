Fantasy Football
Cor'Dale Flott headshot

Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Opens week limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Flott (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Flott suffered a groin injury in Week 7 against the Eagles, which was severe enough for him to be ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Steelers. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation this week ahead of Sunday's NFC East clash against the Commanders. Across seven regular-season outings, Flott has logged 30 tackles (20 solo) and three pass breakups.

Cor'Dale Flott
New York Giants
More Stats & News
