Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Flott (quadriceps/knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Flott wasn't listed on the injury report for any of the Giants' three practices this past week, but he is now dealing with knee and quadriceps injury that put his status for Sunday's game into question. His official status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Giants announce their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With Deonte Banks (rib) already out and Flott potentially sidelined as well, the Giants would turn to Art Green and Adoree' Jackson to serve as the starting outside cornerbacks.