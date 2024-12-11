Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Still nursing quadriceps injury

Flott (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Flott was able to play through quadricep and knee injuries in Sunday's loss to the Saints, recording five total tackles and two passes defended over 67 defensive snaps. His limited practice session Wednesday is likely precautionary; however, he could be in jeopardy of missing the Giants' Week 15 game against the Ravens if his injuries worsened in Week 14.