Cor'Dale Flott headshot

Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Unlikely to face Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Flott (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott missed last week's loss to the Saints and appears likely to be absent for Week 15. Top CB Deonte' Banks (ribs) is questionable after a two-game absence. If neither can play, the Giants will likely again roll with Adoree' Jackson, Tre Hawkins and Greg Stroman at cornerback.

Cor'Dale Flott
New York Giants
