Cor'Dale Flott News: Cleared to play Sunday
Flott (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons and is expected to play, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Flott will return from a two-game absence and give the Giants' secondary a boost ahead of a matchup with rookie QB Michael Penix and WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Through 11 appearances this season, Flott has 45 tackles (30 solo) and six pass breakups.
