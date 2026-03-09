Cor'Dale Flott News: Lands with Titans
Flott (knee) agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $45 million contract with Tennessee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Flott was limited to exactly 14 regular-season appearances in each of his final three years with the Giants, but he now appears recovered from the knee injury he dealt with down the stretch of the 2025 campaign. In what will be his inaugural campaign with the Titans and his age-25 season, Flott looks to join fellow free-agency addition Alontae Taylor as one of Tennessee's top outside cornerbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cor'Dale Flott See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview72 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips72 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable73 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cor'Dale Flott See More