Cor'Dale Flott headshot

Cor'Dale Flott News: Lands with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:37pm

Flott (knee) agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $45 million contract with Tennessee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Flott was limited to exactly 14 regular-season appearances in each of his final three years with the Giants, but he now appears recovered from the knee injury he dealt with down the stretch of the 2025 campaign. In what will be his inaugural campaign with the Titans and his age-25 season, Flott looks to join fellow free-agency addition Alontae Taylor as one of Tennessee's top outside cornerbacks.

