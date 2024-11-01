Cor'Dale Flott News: Past groin issue

Flott (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Flott logged a week of limited practice sessions after missing the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers due to a groin issue. Expect the third-year pro to serve as the Giants' No. 3 outside cornerback behind both Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud in Week 9 now that he's returned to full health.