Cor'Dale Flott headshot

Cor'Dale Flott News: Past groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Flott (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Flott logged a week of limited practice sessions after missing the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers due to a groin issue. Expect the third-year pro to serve as the Giants' No. 3 outside cornerback behind both Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud in Week 9 now that he's returned to full health.

Cor'Dale Flott
New York Giants
More Stats & News
