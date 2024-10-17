Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Logs another DNP

Patterson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Patterson has been unable to practice this week, and he is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game due to an ankle injury. He'll have to practice in some capacity Friday to give himself a shot to play against the Jets on Sunday. If Patterson is ruled out, Aaron Shampklin would serve as the third-string running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.