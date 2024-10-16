Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Not practicing to begin week

Patterson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Patterson has missed the Steelers' last two games after injuring his ankle Week 4 against the Colts. He has yet to practice since sustaining the injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game Sunday against the Jets. Aaron Shampklin will likely be active as the Steelers' No. 3 back behind Najee Harris (rib) and Jaylen Warren for Week 7 if Patterson can't play.