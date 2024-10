Patterson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The same goes for Jaylen Warren (knee), leaving both players iffy for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys. For now, the team's two healthy backfield options are Najee Harris and Aaron Shampklin, with La'Mical Perine and Jonathan Ward candidates for elevation from Pittsburgh's practice squad ahead of Week 5 action.