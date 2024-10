Patterson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson had missed the Steelers' last two games and was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Sunday night's contest. Expect Aaron Shampklin to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 3 running back behind both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren while Patterson remains sidelined.