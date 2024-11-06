Fantasy Football
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson News: Finally over ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Patterson (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Patterson's finally healthy again after having sat out since Week 4. He's poised to reprise his role as Pittsburgh's return man on kickoffs Sunday against the Commanders. Patterson can also contribute at running back, but his opportunities will likely be limited with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both healthy ahead of him.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Pittsburgh Steelers
