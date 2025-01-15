Cordarrelle Patterson News: Limited production in 2024

Patterson rushed 32 times for 135 yards while securing 12 of 14 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown across 13 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Patterson began the regular season on a high note, racking up double-digit yards in three of the first four weeks. However, he missed the next four games due to an ankle injury and didn't generate nearly as much production upon his return. He played single-digit snaps on offense in each of the team's final five regular-season games and was limited exclusively to work on special teams in Pittsburgh's wild-card loss to the Ravens. The 2013 first-rounder still has one more year left on his contract with the Steelers after signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the team in March. While Najee Harris will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and Jaylen Warren will be a restricted free agent, Patterson expressed displeasure with his postseason role following the team's loss to the Ravens, so it's unclear whether he'll see an uptick in work next year if he remains with the team.