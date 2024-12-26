Cordarrelle Patterson News: Logs one touch vs. Kansas City
Patterson rushed once for two yards during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.
Patterson was on the field for just one offensive snap Wednesday, and he had minimal production on his lone carry. The 33-year-old has played single-digit snaps on offense in four consecutive weeks, and he's rushed seven times for 14 yards while securing all three of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown during that time.
