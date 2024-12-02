Cordarrelle Patterson News: Logs six touches against Cincinnati

Patterson rushed three times for 16 yards while securing all three of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Although Patterson was on the field for just 10 offensive snaps in Week 13, he saw a considerable amount of work in the high-scoring victory. The 33-year-old had racked up just 12 yards from scrimmage over the last three games, so it was encouraging to see him turn things around against Cincinnati. Despite Patterson's success against the Bengals, Patterson is unlikely to see a significant uptick in playing time as long as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren remain healthy.