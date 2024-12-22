Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson News: Reaches end zone in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Patterson secured his lone target for a 12-yard touchdown during Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Although Patterson scored his first touchdown of the season Saturday, he was limited to single-digit offensive snaps for a third consecutive week. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have stayed healthy for most of the season, so Patterson hasn't had much of a role on offense.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now