Cordarrelle Patterson News: Reaches end zone in Week 16
Patterson secured his lone target for a 12-yard touchdown during Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Although Patterson scored his first touchdown of the season Saturday, he was limited to single-digit offensive snaps for a third consecutive week. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have stayed healthy for most of the season, so Patterson hasn't had much of a role on offense.
