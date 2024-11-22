Fantasy Football
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson News: Records one carry against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Patterson rushed once for minus-2 yards during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

After playing 11 offensive snaps in last week's win over the Ravens, Patterson was on the field for just eight offensive snaps in Thursday's primetime matchup. The 33-year-old had recorded double-digit rushing yards in four of his first five appearances of the season, but he didn't rack up any yards last week and was a minimal contributor against the Browns. Patterson continues to see work as a kick returner, but he hasn't had much of an offensive impact recently.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Pittsburgh Steelers
