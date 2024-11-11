Cordarrelle Patterson News: Tallies 14 rushing yards
Patterson rushed three times for 14 yards during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.
Patterson made his return to the field Sunday after missing the Steelers' four games heading into their Week 9 bye due to an ankle injury. He was on the field for just eight offensive snaps but still logged three touches. Although it's encouraging to see Patterson back in action, he hasn't been a reliable fantasy option when healthy this year.
