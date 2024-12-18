Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson News: Three touches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Patterson rushed twice for nine yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Patterson played just six of the Steelers' 43 offensive snaps in the contest, as he continues to operate in a depth role behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The veteran running back holds little fantasy value as long as both Harris and Warren are healthy. Patterson can be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Ravens.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now