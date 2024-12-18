Cordarrelle Patterson News: Three touches in loss

Patterson rushed twice for nine yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Patterson played just six of the Steelers' 43 offensive snaps in the contest, as he continues to operate in a depth role behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The veteran running back holds little fantasy value as long as both Harris and Warren are healthy. Patterson can be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Ravens.