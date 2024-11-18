Cordarrelle Patterson News: Two touches in victory
Patterson secured his lone target for no yards while rushing once for no yards during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.
Patterson hasn't been especially productive when healthy this season, but Sunday's Week 11 win marked the first time he was held without any yards during that 2024 campaign. As long as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren remain healthy, it seems unlikely that Patterson will have much of a role in the Steelers' offense.
