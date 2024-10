Ballentine (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Ballentine was a DNP for all three practices this week due to an ankle injury, and he will miss his first game of the regular season. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 9 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 3. Eric Stokes will be the Packers' top corner reserve Sunday behind starters Keisean Nixon and Jaire Alexander.