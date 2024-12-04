Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Ballentine headshot

Corey Ballentine Injury: Sidelined for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Ballentine (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The sixth-year pro from Washburn was estimated as a non-participant throughout the Packers' week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in a Thanksgiving Day win over the Dolphins, so his absence Thursday night comes as no surprise. Expect Robert Rochell and Eric Stokes to serve as the Packers' top backup corners with Ballentine sidelined in Week 14.

Corey Ballentine
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now