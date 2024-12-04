Corey Ballentine Injury: Sidelined for Week 14

Ballentine (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The sixth-year pro from Washburn was estimated as a non-participant throughout the Packers' week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in a Thanksgiving Day win over the Dolphins, so his absence Thursday night comes as no surprise. Expect Robert Rochell and Eric Stokes to serve as the Packers' top backup corners with Ballentine sidelined in Week 14.