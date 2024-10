Ballentine (ankle) did not practice Friday and has been listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Ballentine has been unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury, and it's unlikely that he'll play Sunday. If he's indeed inactive, Eric Stokes would operate as the Packers' top backup corner behind starters Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon.