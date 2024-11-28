Fantasy Football
Corey Ballentine Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ballentine (knee) won't return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Ballentine went down after the opening kickoff when trying to make a tackle and won't be able to return to this game. Robert Rochell has taken Ballentine's place on special teams. Ballentine's next chance to play will come against the Lions on Thursday, Dec. 5, though a more precise timeline for his recovery could be revealed once Ballentine undergoes further tests.

