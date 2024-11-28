Corey Ballentine Injury: Won't return Thursday

Ballentine (knee) won't return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Ballentine went down after the opening kickoff when trying to make a tackle and won't be able to return to this game. Robert Rochell has taken Ballentine's place on special teams. Ballentine's next chance to play will come against the Lions on Thursday, Dec. 5, though a more precise timeline for his recovery could be revealed once Ballentine undergoes further tests.