Corey Ballentine News: Inks with Dallas
The Cowboys signed Ballentine to a one-year contract Monday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Ballentine spent last summer with the Packers but was cut ahead of Week 1 and signed with New England, spending most of September with the team. He then signed with Dallas, where he spent much of the 2025 campaign on the practice squad. Ballentine will compete for a job this offseason.
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