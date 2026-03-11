Corey Levin headshot

Corey Levin Injury: Heading to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Falcons signed Levin (biceps) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Levin served in a depth role for the Titans in 2025, though he did start in two regular-season games (Week 13 and 14). He suffered a biceps injury against the Jaguars in Week 18, and that will be worth monitoring when offseason training activities begin. Levin will likely serve as the Falcons' backup center behind Ryan Neuzil for the 2026 season.

Corey Levin
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Levin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Levin See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
64 days ago