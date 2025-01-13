Cornelius Johnson News: Staying with Packers

Green Bay signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Johnson was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 253rd overall. Despite his Michigan connection with Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, Johnson was unable to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp and was cut from the practice squad Sept. 2. Johnson was able to catch on with the Packers' practice squad Sept. 18, though he wasn't elevated to the active roster during the 2024 season. Johnson will stick around in Green Bay during the offseason, where he will have the opportunity to show off his potential to the coaching staff during OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.